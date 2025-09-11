Harlem Globetrotters coming to Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS – Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters announced that Idaho Falls will be a key stop on the team’s 100 Year Tour—the most legendary tour in Globetrotters history—playing at the Mountain America Center on Feb. 7, 2026.

This centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 Years of jaw-dropping “No Way!” moves, 100 Years of “Wow!” moments, and 100 Years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the

Globetrotters can deliver.

Tickets for the Mountain America Center will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

For the first time, the team will also debut its new 100 Year jerseys, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, and an unforgettable 5th Quarter Autograph session (FREE for ALL FANS!)—making this a celebration unlike any other.

From breaking the NBA color barrier with alums like Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton signing a pro contract as a member of the New York Knicks or courting future Hall of Famers like Wilt Chamberlain and Connie Hawkins, or Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon dazzling sellout crowds, to ushering women into professional basketball, to enchanting thousands around the world as the first team to globalize the game of basketball, to the current group of men and women who are stars on the court and on every screen, the Globetrotters are unparalleled in their reach, impact, awareness and in what they stand for as ‘Ambassadors of Goodwill.’

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, on February 7 in Idaho Falls.

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with Premium Fan Experiences such as:

● ALL NEW Magic Pass: Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

● Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court!

● VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game and immerse yourself in 100 years of history!

● Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, the most exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.

● 100 Year Tour Souvenir Ticket which fans can order and have delivered to their homes to expand their experience even more. *available in select markets

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters centennial celebration!

WHEN: Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 2:00PM

WHERE: Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls, ID

CONTACT: Kelsey Salsbery, Director of Marketing, kelsey@mountainamericacenter.com

PRESALE: Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 15, 2025 at 10AM thru Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. Presale code will be posted on the Mountain America Center’s social media pages on Monday, September 15 at 10 a.m. Follow them on Facebook HERE or Instagram HERE.

CITI CARD PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, Sept 9- Sunday, Sept 21 10:00PM EST through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TICKET INFORMATION: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at www.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning Monday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. local time.

GROUP SALES: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It’s a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing here at https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups/#ContactUs.