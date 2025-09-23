ISU athletics celebrates record-setting week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State football team rewrote its program record books in a win Saturday, but the football team wasn’t the only Bengals squad to break records last week.

At the MSU Yellowstone Invitational at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, Mont., last Monday and Tuesday, the ISU women’s golf team carded a 54-hole team score of 886 — 22-over. The performance set team records for both score to par and overall score — breaking the previous record (901) by 15 strokes.

The Bengals were led by junior Kaylie Parola and sophomore Andrea Chin, who tied for 15th on the individual scoreboard with matching three-over par scores of 219. Freshman Izzy Hassebrock finished tied for 25th individually, with a seven-over 223.

Image courtesy Idaho State Athletics on Facebook

Six of ISU’s eight players competed in the tournament, which saw them play 36 holes (two rounds) on Monday, followed by another 18 holes Tuesday. The top four individual scores from each round were tallied for the team score.

Not only was their 54-hole score of 886 a program record, the Bengals set records for lowest 18-hole score (291, round one) and 36-hole score (584, rounds one and two). ISU placed sixth out of 11 teams.

The team’s next challenge has taken them to Kalispell Country Club, in Spokane, Wash., for the EWU Kalispell Invitational this week.