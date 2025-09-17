ISU Bengal football kicks off with street party and tailgating - East Idaho News

ISU Bengal football kicks off with street party and tailgatingPublished at
POCATELLO — Idaho State University is kicking off fall football this weekend with festivities for students, staff, alumni and the community leading up to the season opener against Lincoln, California.
A Bengal Street Party is set for Friday, Sept. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on MLK Drive. That part of the campus will be buzzing with food trucks, activities and live music.
Students, faculty, staff and members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck community are invited to celebrate together before the Bengals take the field on Saturday.
The Bengal Street Party will feature:
- Free kids’ T-shirts for the first 600 children courtesy of Lookout Credit Union
- Live music from Dawson Moon
- Face painting and interactive family photo opportunities
- Free “Bengal tail” churros served by ISU President Robert Wagner
- A variety of local food trucks with food for purchase
- Discounted football ticket vouchers for Saturday’s home opener
- ISU swag, prizes, yard games and giveaways
Football Season Opener and Tailgate Party
The celebration continues Saturday, Sept. 20, when the Bengals take on Lincoln, California. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. inside the ICCU Dome.
Bengal fans can stop by the President’s Alumni and Bengal Tailgate beginning at 2 p.m. on the north side of the Dome.
“We will be in the heart of the tailgate activities, giving the community a chance to visit with alumni and President Wagner,” said Kelsey Gomez, ISU Alumni Events Coordinator. “We’ll be right outside the Dome for easy access into the game.”
The new collaboration between President Robert Wagner and the ISU Alumni Association promises food, treats, music, exclusive swag and games.
The tailgate is free and open to alumni, students, families and friends.
Gomez encourages tailgaters to come early; free food will be available for about the first 100 people.
Tailgate Schedule
The President’s Alumni and Bengal Tailgate will continue throughout the season two hours prior to home games.
- Sept. 20, 2 p.m. — Idaho State vs. Lincoln, California
- Sept. 27, 12:30 p.m. — Away game watch party, Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado
- Oct. 4, 4 p.m. — Idaho State vs. Montana
- Oct. 25, 2 p.m. — Idaho State vs. Northern Arizona (Homecoming)
- Nov. 8, 2 p.m. — Idaho State vs. Cal Poly (Sports Hall of Fame)
- Nov. 15, 2 p.m. — Idaho State vs. Weber State
Community members are encouraged to RSVP for tailgates online to help with planning at https://alumni.isu.edu/.