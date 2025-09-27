LaOrange: Football players apologize to marching band - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls High School football players have apologized for last week’s incident that left some color guard flags damaged when the team took the field during the marching band’s performance.

A message from Dist. 91 Supt. Karla LaOrange sent to parents on Friday states the following:

“It has been a week filled with surprises, challenges, and tremendous accomplishments. Last week, during halftime of the Idaho Falls football game, the players’ entrance onto the field overlapped with the conclusion of the band’s performance. A few of the color guard flags were damaged as the players ran toward the sideline. Fortunately, no instruments were harmed. We recognize that this was upsetting, especially for our band members and their families who had worked so hard to prepare for their performance.

“In the days that followed, something remarkable happened. The football players and head coach met with the band. The football program ordered new flags to replace the ones that were damaged, and each player offered a sincere and heartfelt apology. The band members, in turn, showed tremendous courage and compassion by meeting with the players, forgiving them, and moving forward together.

“This week, these incredible students taught us all an important lesson about forgiveness, compassion, and second chances. I am grateful for their example and inspired by the way they turned a difficult moment into an opportunity to grow as a community.”

