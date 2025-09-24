 Lighthouse Lions dominate Grace Lutheran Royals in straight sets - East Idaho News
Prep volleyball

Lighthouse Lions dominate Grace Lutheran Royals in straight sets

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Lighthouse Crhistian's Reese Franklin gets the kill at Grace Lutheran
Sophomore Reese Franklin gets the kill for the Lighthouse Christian Lions in their straight-set victory at the Grace Lutheran Royals, Tuesday night. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran’s quest for consecutive state volleyball championships has gotten off to a rocky start. Following a defeat at the hands of Lighthouse Christian Tuesday night, the Royals have lost four straight and dipped below .500.

The Lions (9-9, 2-2) bested the reigning 1A champs in straight sets: 25-18, 25-17, 25-8.

Since starting the season 3-0, Grace Lutheran (5-6, 4-3) has not earned back-to-back wins.

Grace Lutheran volleyball Aria Stoddart
Grace Lutheran freshman Aria Stoddart gets the kill over the Lighthouse Christian block. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Royals return to conference play Thursday, when they visit Challis High School and the Vikings (11-7-1, 6-1). Their next five matches — of seven remaining — will be against conference opponents.

Grace Lutheran Giana Maag
Grace Lutheran sophomore Giana Maag gets the kills against Lighthouse Christian. | EastIdahoSports.com

