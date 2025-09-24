Lighthouse Lions dominate Grace Lutheran Royals in straight sets - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Grace Lutheran’s quest for consecutive state volleyball championships has gotten off to a rocky start. Following a defeat at the hands of Lighthouse Christian Tuesday night, the Royals have lost four straight and dipped below .500.

The Lions (9-9, 2-2) bested the reigning 1A champs in straight sets: 25-18, 25-17, 25-8.

Since starting the season 3-0, Grace Lutheran (5-6, 4-3) has not earned back-to-back wins.

Grace Lutheran freshman Aria Stoddart gets the kill over the Lighthouse Christian block. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Royals return to conference play Thursday, when they visit Challis High School and the Vikings (11-7-1, 6-1). Their next five matches — of seven remaining — will be against conference opponents.