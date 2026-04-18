Check out Idaho’s newest license plate — with a patriotic flair (and no potatoes) - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho drivers wanting to celebrate America’s anniversary this year now have a unique way to do that. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has released an America 250 license plate to mark the occasion.

The new license plate includes an American flag on a blue background with the words “America 250” and the dates “1776 – 2026.”

The plate requires an extra fee that will go toward supporting the Idaho Heritage Trust, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release. The specific fee wasn’t listed.

“This plate gives Idahoans a chance to mark a historic milestone and show their pride on the road,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV administrator, in a statement. “We’re proud to offer a design that honors our country’s past while supporting Idaho’s efforts to preserve its own history.”

The America 250 license plate was released to celebrate a historic national milestone. | Idaho Transportation Department

Idaho’s favorite license plate

The new license plate may give Idaho’s favorite a run for its money.

The Idaho Transportation Department recently held a “Battle of the Plates” vote to find out which license plate Idahoans loved best.

The Forests Forever plate was crowned the champion on April 7. Funds generated from this plate go toward Idaho replanting and reforestation projects, as well as environmental education programs for Idaho students and teachers.

“One of Idaho’s newest plates, Forests Forever made a strong run and came out on top, highlighting just how much Idahoans value our forests and natural resources,” the transportation department said in a social media post.