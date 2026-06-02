Pocatello High School custodian dies at work Tuesday morning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A custodian who was a Navy veteran died Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack while working at Pocatello High School.

Family members identified the employee as Jason Dustin Johnson, 39, of Pocatello.

Pocatello dispatch received a call around 6:50 a.m. regarding a medical situation at the school, prompting a large response from police, fire, and emergency medical personnel.

The Pocatello Police Department released a statement describing the incident as medical in nature and stating there was no threat to students, staff or the public.

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Pocatello School District 25 Communications Director Courtney Fisher confirmed the death in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm a member of the Pocatello High School maintenance staff passed away early this morning while at work on campus,” Fisher said. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones.

The school worked closely with emergency responders and took steps to communicate with staff, learners, and families. Out of respect for the individual, their family, and the sensitive nature of this loss, we will not be sharing additional details,” she added.