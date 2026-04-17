Former elementary school teacher charged with 25 sex crimes involving two students - East Idaho News

ST. MARTIN PARISH, Louisiana — Authorities have announced additional charges against a former fifth-grade teacher already under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a former student.

On Wednesday, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said a second victim has been identified in the case involving Marisa Noel, 31, who was previously employed at Teche Elementary School in Louisiana.

As a result, Noel now faces a new set of charges, including:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (10 counts)

First-Degree Rape (1 count)

Child Sexual Abuse Materials (2 counts)

Unlawful Communications / Harassment (1 count)

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (3 counts)

Noel remains held at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Her bond on earlier charges stands at $750,000.

The initial investigation began on Jan. 28, after the sheriff’s office received a complaint accusing Noel of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Detectives, working with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, determined there was probable cause to arrest her.

She was booked into jail on Monday on the original set of charges, which included four counts each of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.