Three infants found dead in home after woman evicted, police say - East Idaho News

CADOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A woman recently evicted from a home in Cadogan Township, Armstrong County, is facing multiple charges after three dead babies were found inside the house.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jessica Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, the investigation began when the owner of a property on Oak Lane was cleaning out the residence and found a dead baby in a trash bag inside a closet.

Police said two other dead babies were found in totes in the attic.

The criminal complaint said that during a police interview, Mauthe described birthing the infants and placing them in the locations where they were found.

Mauthe is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

She is being held in the Armstrong County Jail.