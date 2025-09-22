Utah State University hires Rexburg native as new Athletic Director - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — After a national search that lasted several months, Utah State University has officially found their new Athletic Director.

Utah State Interim President Alan Smith announced via Twitter/X that the school has hired Cameron Walker to fill the position. Walker was most recently the Senior Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Tennessee, a position he held since November 2024. He was also the sport administrator for the Football and Men’s Basketball team from 2021 to 2023.

Prior to arriving at Tennessee, he was the Executive Associate Athletics Director at the Univeristy of Central Florida, starting in July 2018. Walker served as the lead compliance officer for the football program and oversaw drug testing for the program.

Walker does have Utah ties, previously holding the role of Associate Athletic Director at Utah Valley University, were he oversaw compliance and academic performance, among other duties. He also held several campus leadership roles and taught as an adjunct professor.

Walker is a native of Rexburg, Idaho, and played baseball at Ricks College and Southern Virginia, where he was a team captain and two-time Academic All-American, later going on to become an assistant coach.

He and his wife, Heather, have one daughter and three sons.