6 consolation trophy-winning Broncos named to All-Conference teams - East Idaho News

6 consolation trophy-winning Broncos named to All-Conference teamsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Throughout the regular season, the Idaho Falls Tigers were the class of the 5A High Country Conference. In the playoffs, however, it was the Blackfoot Broncos who rose to the occasion, knocking off a Tigers team that had been undefeated in conference, before going on to win the state consolation bracket.
The Skyline Grizzlies also beat Idaho Falls in the district tournament, earning a state berth, but suffered a pair of hard-fought defeats.
With the season now over, all three teams were well represented in the All-Conference, including a Tiger and a Bronco who share the Player of the Year honor.
Here is the complete list of All-Conference selections, which are voted on by coaches and athletic directors within the conference.
Co-Players of the Year:
Gio Labra, Blackfoot SR
Josh Peterson, Idaho Falls SR
First-Team:
Santino Antrim, Skyline SR
Tristan Howell, Shelley SR
Fernando Orozco, Blackfoot SR
Cooper Sleight, Idaho Falls SR
Vik Zalupski, Idaho Falls SR
Isai Espinosa, Hillcrest SR
Dennys Mendez, Skyline SR
Josiah Ballesteros, Blackfoot SR
Kayson Landon, Bonneville JR
Miguel Chavez, Shelley JR
Carson Stohl, Idaho Falls SR
Daniel Chavez, Shelley SR
Fancisco Ramos, Skyline SR
Second-Team:
Rex Sessions, Idaho Falls SR
Lucas Archibald, Idaho Falls SR
Aaron Torres, Blackfoot SR
Sam Boyle, Idaho Falls SR
Maddox Sandoval, Hillcrest JR
Mason Frasure, Skyline SR
London Carretero, Shelley SR
Didier Perez, Blackfoot SR
Aidan Huffman, Bonneville SR
Trevor Allen, Bonneville SR
Edgar Ramos, Skyline SR
Fabian VIivar, Skyline JR
Carter Dodelin, Hillcrest JR
Honorable Mention:
Riley Fransen, Blackfoot JR
Jose Ruiz, Bonneville SR
Jared Escamilla, Bonneville JR
Hagen Allred, Hillcrest JR
Emmett Springer, Idaho Falls JR
Jake Evans, Idaho Falls SR
Zach Sleight, Idaho Falls JR
Fernando Trejo, Skyline JR
Eduardo Chiapa, Skyline SR
Jordan Lopez, Skyline JR
Jair Palacios, Skyline JR
Coach of the Year: Liam Pope, Blackfoot