6 consolation trophy-winning Broncos named to All-Conference teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Throughout the regular season, the Idaho Falls Tigers were the class of the 5A High Country Conference. In the playoffs, however, it was the Blackfoot Broncos who rose to the occasion, knocking off a Tigers team that had been undefeated in conference, before going on to win the state consolation bracket.

The Skyline Grizzlies also beat Idaho Falls in the district tournament, earning a state berth, but suffered a pair of hard-fought defeats.

With the season now over, all three teams were well represented in the All-Conference, including a Tiger and a Bronco who share the Player of the Year honor.

Here is the complete list of All-Conference selections, which are voted on by coaches and athletic directors within the conference.

Co-Players of the Year:

Gio Labra, Blackfoot SR

Josh Peterson, Idaho Falls SR

First-Team:

Santino Antrim, Skyline SR

Tristan Howell, Shelley SR

Fernando Orozco, Blackfoot SR

Cooper Sleight, Idaho Falls SR

Vik Zalupski, Idaho Falls SR

Isai Espinosa, Hillcrest SR

Dennys Mendez, Skyline SR

Josiah Ballesteros, Blackfoot SR

Kayson Landon, Bonneville JR

Miguel Chavez, Shelley JR

Carson Stohl, Idaho Falls SR

Daniel Chavez, Shelley SR

Fancisco Ramos, Skyline SR

Second-Team:

Rex Sessions, Idaho Falls SR

Lucas Archibald, Idaho Falls SR

Aaron Torres, Blackfoot SR

Sam Boyle, Idaho Falls SR

Maddox Sandoval, Hillcrest JR

Mason Frasure, Skyline SR

London Carretero, Shelley SR

Didier Perez, Blackfoot SR

Aidan Huffman, Bonneville SR

Trevor Allen, Bonneville SR

Edgar Ramos, Skyline SR

Fabian VIivar, Skyline JR

Carter Dodelin, Hillcrest JR

Honorable Mention:

Riley Fransen, Blackfoot JR

Jose Ruiz, Bonneville SR

Jared Escamilla, Bonneville JR

Hagen Allred, Hillcrest JR

Emmett Springer, Idaho Falls JR

Jake Evans, Idaho Falls SR

Zach Sleight, Idaho Falls JR

Fernando Trejo, Skyline JR

Eduardo Chiapa, Skyline SR

Jordan Lopez, Skyline JR

Jair Palacios, Skyline JR

Coach of the Year: Liam Pope, Blackfoot