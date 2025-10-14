Addison Bowman helps lead Rigby to flag football title - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Monday Night Football in Rigby saw the Rigby Steelers earn the East Idaho Girls Flag Football title with a 28-16 win over the Thunder Ridge 49ers.

In the middle of the action was Rigby QB Addison Bowman.

The junior tossed three touchdown passes to earn East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week.

It’s Bowman’s first year playing flag football and she said she’s happy for the opportunity to compete.

“I’ve always loved football,” she said. “My dad has always coached and I remember growing up and playing football with my cousins in the backyard.”

Bowman, who also plays basketball, said she’s enjoyed the challenge of learning the quarterback position.

“I went in thinking it would be a lot easier than it is,” Bowman said. “Passing deep balls and looking at defenses is so hard … I feel like I’ve adapted to it well and it’s so fun. I love my team.”