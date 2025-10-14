 Addison Bowman helps lead Rigby to flag football title - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Sat

Blackfoot

0

@ Idaho Falls

5

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Shelley

1

@ Bonneville

6

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Madison

1

@ Thunder Ridge

0

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Aberdeen

0

@ Malad

3

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Snake River

0

@ Marsh Valley

5

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Rigby

0

@ Highland

7

District Tournament

Boys Soccer

Sat

Snake River

9

@ Aberdeen

0

District Tournament

Boys Soccer

Sat

American Falls

1

@ Marsh Valley

2

District Tournament

Athlete of the Week

Addison Bowman helps lead Rigby to flag football title

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

bowman2
Addison Bowman, Rigby Steelers flag football. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

RIGBY – Monday Night Football in Rigby saw the Rigby Steelers earn the East Idaho Girls Flag Football title with a 28-16 win over the Thunder Ridge 49ers.

In the middle of the action was Rigby QB Addison Bowman.

The junior tossed three touchdown passes to earn East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week.

It’s Bowman’s first year playing flag football and she said she’s happy for the opportunity to compete.

“I’ve always loved football,” she said. “My dad has always coached and I remember growing up and playing football with my cousins in the backyard.”

Bowman, who also plays basketball, said she’s enjoyed the challenge of learning the quarterback position.

“I went in thinking it would be a lot easier than it is,” Bowman said. “Passing deep balls and looking at defenses is so hard … I feel like I’ve adapted to it well and it’s so fun. I love my team.”

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION