Bengals fall in Bozeman, suffer second straight loss - East Idaho News

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Idaho State Bengals were hammered by the Montana State Bobcats on the road, suffering a second loss in as many weeks.

The Bengals (2-5, 1-2) bounced back from a slow start, putting together a nine-play, 65-yard drive late in the first quarter to answer an early 14-0 hole. After surrendering another Montana State touchdown, Idaho State answered with a 69-yard strike from Jordan Cooke to Tsion Nunnally.

With nearly 14 minutes remaining in the first half, the Bengals trailed 20-14, and the offense looked ready to battle the No. 5-ranked Bobcats (5-2, 3-0) punch-for-punch. But they did not score again — shut out over the finals 44 minutes as Montana State pulled away for a 48-14 win.

Despite the struggles, Cooke found some success, passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He and backup Davis Harsin were each intercepted once, however.

Nunnally continued his recent run, catching nine passes for 169 yards and a score. Michael Shulikov hauled in 10 passes for 124 yards and the other Bengal score.

ISU’s running game was nonexistent, however. Carson Sudbury and Dason Brooks combined for 28 yards on just 10 carries.

Montana State got a strong performance from quarterback Justin Lamson, who passed for 184 yards and four scores, adding 60 yards and a score on the ground.

The Bengals will use the upcoming bye week to lick their wounds before returning to the ICCU Dome for a homecoming game against Northern Arizona (4-3, 1-2) on Oct. 25.