Challis uses late redzone stop to best North Gem - East Idaho News

BANCROFT — Clinging to a slim eight-point advantage, the Challis Vikings could not stop the North Gem Cowboys, who marched the length of the field looking to set up a game-tying score. But the Challis defense bowed it back and stuffed the Cowboys on a fourth and five inside the 10-yard line with 2:08 remaining in the game.

Two plays later, senior Teage Erickson broke one of his two long touchdowns, sprinting 98 yards for an insurance touchdown to help his Vikings (4-4, 4-0) earn a 36-20 victory Friday at North Gem High School.

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) got a solid performance from senior quarterback Craig Yost, who ran in three touchdowns.

North Gem’s Craig yost breaks a second-down run. | EastIdahoSports.com

In addition to several big defensive plays, Erickson scored four times — including the 98-yarder and another from 55 yards out.

Challis’ Teage Erickson takes on North Gem fullback William Wakely. | EastIdahoSports.com

North Gemm will continue its conference schedule next week, when they visit the Watersprings Warriors (1-5, 1-2).

Challis will host the Rockland Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) in a game that will likely decide the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference regular season champion.