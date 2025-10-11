 Challis uses late redzone stop to best North Gem - East Idaho News
Prep football

Challis uses late redzone stop to best North Gem

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com


Challis High School senior Teage Erickson breaks one of his several big plays as the Vikings earn a conference win over the North Gem Cowboys at North Gem High School Friday. | EastIdahoSports.com
BANCROFT — Clinging to a slim eight-point advantage, the Challis Vikings could not stop the North Gem Cowboys, who marched the length of the field looking to set up a game-tying score. But the Challis defense bowed it back and stuffed the Cowboys on a fourth and five inside the 10-yard line with 2:08 remaining in the game.

Two plays later, senior Teage Erickson broke one of his two long touchdowns, sprinting 98 yards for an insurance touchdown to help his Vikings (4-4, 4-0) earn a 36-20 victory Friday at North Gem High School.

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) got a solid performance from senior quarterback Craig Yost, who ran in three touchdowns.


North Gem’s Craig yost breaks a second-down run. | EastIdahoSports.com

In addition to several big defensive plays, Erickson scored four times — including the 98-yarder and another from 55 yards out.


Challis’ Teage Erickson takes on North Gem fullback William Wakely. | EastIdahoSports.com

North Gemm will continue its conference schedule next week, when they visit the Watersprings Warriors (1-5, 1-2).

Challis will host the Rockland Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0) in a game that will likely decide the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference regular season champion.

