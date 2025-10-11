ISP K-9 retires after eight years of service and record drug numbers - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — After eight years of loyal service to the residents of Idaho, Idaho State Police K-9 Kali is retiring from duty.

Since joining ISP in September 2017, Kali has served alongside two handlers and has played a crucial role in dozens of significant drug interdictions throughout the District 4 region (Twin Falls).

During her career, K-9 Kali was deployed 618 times and assisted in the arrests of 186 individuals. Her work led to the seizure of the following:

398.5 pounds of marijuana

3.8 pounds of heroin

5.1 pounds of cocaine

34.8 pounds of methamphetamine

10.9 pounds of fentanyl

$222,981 in U.S. currency

16 firearms

“ISP’s K-9 teams are invaluable to our mission,” Captain Michael Kish said. “Their dedication and training directly contribute to a safer Idaho. We’re excited to see K-9 Cru carry on that tradition.”

ISP announced Saturday that it will welcome K-9 Cru, who recently completed certification and is now officially on duty in the Twin Falls region. Trooper Howard and Cru will continue the important mission of locating illegal narcotics and supporting investigations throughout southern Idaho.

K-9 Kali will live out her retirement as a family pet with her original handler, Trooper Marrott.