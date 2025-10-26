Judge enters not guilty pleas in Skylar Meade case - East Idaho News

LEWISTON — One of the suspects charged in the killings of two northern Idaho men was arraigned in Nez Perce County District Court on Friday.

Skyler Meade is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta and Gerald Don Henderson, 72, of Orofino.

These court cases have been consolidated to Nez Perce County and all hearings will be conducted in that venue.

When it came to a plea, Meade remained silent and the judge entered not guilty on his behalf in both of the cases.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crime spree began when Nicholas Umphenour and Tia Garcia help Meade escape from Idaho Department of Corrections custody at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise on March 20, 2024.

It’s believed Meade and Umphenour then headed up north in a stolen vehicle and encountered Mauney as he was out walking his dogs. The suspects allegedly took Mauney, the dogs and his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van, before disposing of Mauney’s body.

Police said they believe the suspects then went to Clearwater County, where they allegedly killed Henderson at his home in a secluded area outside Orofino.

The pair then continued to drive Mauney’s van to Twin Falls, Meade’s hometown. The following day the Chrysler Pacifica was found at a home in Filer. Tonia Huber was sentenced for her role in assisting the suspects.

Umphenour was arrested nearby, while Twin Falls Police arrested Meade outside Walgreens on Pole Line Road.

Meade is being represented by Anne Taylor, who defended Bryan Kohberger, as well as Rick Cuddihy, who is assisting her.

There is a status conference on Nov. 6, followed by a slew of hearings leading up to his jury trial next year.

Meade’s trial is March 6 and is expected last six weeks.

Umphenour, meanwhile, has an eight-week jury trial scheduled for September 8, 2026.