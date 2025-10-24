'Just horrific': Wisconsin couple charged in beating death of son make first court appearance - East Idaho News

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The couple charged in the beating death of their 4-year-old child made their first appearances in court Thursday.

Dad, Devario Cruz, is accused of hitting his young son, Dante Campbell, on multiple occasions, causing his death on Saturday.

The boy’s mother, Charlotte Kurek, is accused of allowing it to happen.

“The allegations in this complaint are quite frankly just horrific,” Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said. “I’m almost having difficulties being composed myself. That’s how bad this case is.”

First responders found little Dante unresponsive Saturday in the family car at a West Allis Dairy Queen. Investigators said he was covered in bruises. Cruz sat emotionless as the commissioner addressed him.

“You allegedly beat a four-year-old child to death literally with your bare hands as if that child was a grown man,” Phillips said.

Prosecutor Erin Karshen added, “When they asked him how hard he struck this vulnerable 4-year-old child on a scale of 1-10, his statement was a 7 or 8.”

Devario Cruz and Charlotte Kurek | WISN

Kurek appeared to show some sadness as the court commissioner implemented a no-contact order between the mom and her children. Prosecutors said she knew of the ongoing abuse and attempted to cover up Cruz’s crime by claiming the boy fell down the stairs.

“She had an easy choice on Oct. 18, 2025: her child or Mr. Cruz. She chose Mr. Cruz,” prosecutor Matthew Torbenson said.

The commissioner told Kurek, “You don’t deserve to be a mother to those children right now.”

A criminal complaint mentions Child Protective Services was involved with the West Allis family. Family and friends also told 12 News they reported the couple to CPS multiple times. WISN 12 News requested the agency’s documents and calls related to this case, but it was denied for now. State law requires the department to publish a summary of its involvement within 90 days.