No retreat, no surrender: Idaho State women's soccer roars into conference play - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State women’s soccer team isn’t just playing games this season — they’re making a statement. With skill, depth and determination, the Bengals have proven they won’t back down, and fans notice the difference.

After completing their non-conference schedule with a 3-4-2 record, Idaho State started its Big Sky play with momentum. The team has shown the ability to compete in close matches, generate scoring opportunities, and maintain composure under pressure. Across nine games, the Bengals have scored 11 goals on 116 shots, with 51 on target, and accrued 14 assists, demonstrating both finishing ability and teamwork.

A highlight of the season came in Las Vegas, where Idaho State earned a 2-0 victory over UNLV — the program’s first win over the Rebels since 2000, and first against a Mountain West opponent since 2023. Co-captains Mady Za and Saydree Cooke scored the goals, while freshman goalkeeper Hannah Wieler and the backline preserved a clean sheet. The historic win boosted the team heading into conference play and reinforced the belief that this squad can compete at a high level.

“We’ve been focused on controlling tempo, imposing our style, and staying organized on both sides of the ball,” said head coach Dustin Downey. “Now it’s time to carry that into conference play and build on what we’ve started.:

Key players have been central to the team’s success. Za and Cooke lead the attack, credited with seven points apiece.

Za has three goals, tying with Talia Coury, while Cooke tops the team in shots (23), shots on goal (11) and assists (3).

Wieler and junior defender Daphne Egelhoff have anchored the defense, helping the team withstand pressure and record multiple clean sheets. Isabella Winton’s return from injury has added depth and experience to midfield, giving the Bengals more options in the center of the pitch.

Idaho State’s approach combines aggressive offense with disciplined defense. The team has recorded no red cards and only nine yellows, while creating scoring chances through set-pieces and smart ball movement. Even in matches where opponents have outshot the Bengals, Idaho State has maintained focus and remained competitive until the final whistle.

ISU has faced two of its eight conference foes thus far, allowing just two goals. But they have yet to score in conference play, finishing their home matchup with University of Idaho in a 0-0 tie before falling to Eastern Washington, 2-0, on the road.

More Big Sky matchups, including home tilts against Portland State, Sacramento State and Montana will further test the Bengals’ ability to convert chances, control the pace and maintain focus for full 90-minute games.

Downey expects the team to continue refining its play, learning from early-season mistakes and finding ways to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Looking ahead, Idaho State is ready for every challenge the Big Sky throws their way. With a balanced attack, resilient defense and the leadership of Cooke, Za, Coury and Winton guiding the squad, the Bengals aim to rebuild their momentum, compete for top standings and make a statement in every match.

Depth across the roster means younger players are ready to step up, giving the team flexibility and energy as the conference schedule unfolds.

Fans are already taking notice. ISU superfan Eddie Obray said: “My family and I have watched a lot of soccer here at ISU and we agree this is the best team we’ve ever seen.”

The Bengals play at home Sunday, hosting Portland State. Kickoff at Davis Field is scheduled for noon.