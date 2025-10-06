PHOTO GALLERY: Century shines on the gridiron and pitch in this week's 'Through the Lens' - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Century Diamondbacks stayed undefeated following an offensive outburst against the Teton Timberwolves. The Hillcrest Knights remained perfect as well, with their own strong showing against the Blackfoot Broncos.
Century also dominated on the soccer field, where the girls team beat up the Snake River Panthers. Idaho State’s strong performance on the football field was undone by the Montana Grizzlies, and hundreds competed at the annual Bob Conley cross-country meet.
Another busy week of local sports means another collection of our favorite photos of the week.
