PHOTO GALLERY: Century shines on the gridiron and pitch in this week's 'Through the Lens' - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Century Diamondbacks stayed undefeated following an offensive outburst against the Teton Timberwolves. The Hillcrest Knights remained perfect as well, with their own strong showing against the Blackfoot Broncos.

Century also dominated on the soccer field, where the girls team beat up the Snake River Panthers. Idaho State’s strong performance on the football field was undone by the Montana Grizzlies, and hundreds competed at the annual Bob Conley cross-country meet.

Another busy week of local sports means another collection of our favorite photos of the week.

Malad’s Jace Nalder wins the freshman boys race at the Bob Conley meet despite battling a bloody nose. Nalder’s official time of 17:08.4 was more than 43 seconds better than second-place finisher, Rigby’s Layton Nelson (17:51.8). | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century’s junior quarterback Justus Mangum evades a tackler as he heads into the end zone for the Diamondbacks’ first touchdown in a 28-29 victory over Teton. Mangum finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Century girls soccer team celebrates a goal during their 5-0 victory over the Snake River Panthers. | EastIdahoSports.com

ISU running back Dason Brooks stiff-arms a tackler as he rumbles into the end zone for his second of two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 42-38 loss to Montana. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello High School senior Katie Boyle finishes strong at the Bob Conley. Boyle finished with a time of 19:06.7, second place behind Ogden’s Avery Barton (17:41.2) and ahead of Highland’s Makenzie Tucker (19:12.6). | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest running back Dax Sargent fights for extra yards against a Blackfoot defender. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward