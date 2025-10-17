 Poky tops Century in second extra-time period - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Thu

Skyline

1

@Hillcrest

3

Girls Soccer

Thu

Canyon Ridge

0

@Highland

8

Girls Soccer

Thu

Bonneville

2

@Idaho Falls

3

Girls Soccer

Thu

Preston

0

@Pocatello

1

Girls Soccer

Thu

Snake River

0

@Marsh Valley

5

Girls Soccer

Thu

South Fremont

0

@Sugar-Salem

6

Boys Soccer

Thu

Blackfoot

3

@Idaho Falls

0

Boys Soccer

Thu

Skyline

4

@ Shelley

4

boys soccer playoffs

Poky tops Century in second extra-time period

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello boys soccer Kevin Porter
Pocatello junior Kevin Porter celebrates his goal, giving the Thunder a 1-0 victory over Century in the district championship game. | EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — After falling to crosstown rival Century in each of the last three district title games, Pocatello High School turned the tables Thursday night, taking the championship in a 1-0 thriller.

As has come to be expected between the two heated rivals, physicality was the name of the game. Three yellow cards were issued, one for Poky and two for Century, while the Thunder’s Landon Rasmussen received a red card following a wrestling match late in the first extra-time period.

It was Pocatello (9-5-3, 6-0) who got to celebrate, though, when junior Kevin Porter cashed in on a free kick in the second extra-time period.

Pocatello boys soccer
The Pocatello Thunder celebrate their district championship. | EastIdahoSports.com

Both offenses were stymied by stellar defense for 90 minutes, with Poky holding a slim advantage in scoring opportunities heading into the second extra time.

The Thunder will look to ride that stingy defense to a state championship next week, when the 5A tournament opens Thursday at Columbia High School.

Pocatello boys soccer
The 5A District 5 boys soccer champions. | EastIdahoSports.com

