Rigby's offense too much for Highland in key conference showdown - East Idaho News

RIGBY – The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and didn’t let up on the way to a 52-21 win Friday over 6A High Country Conference foe Highland.

The game was tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter before Rigby put up 28 points to lead 35-14 at the half.

The Trojans added 17 points in the third quarter to put the game away.

It was the highest-scoring game for Rigby (5-1, 1-0) this season.

The Trojans are at rival Madison next week.

The Rams (5-2, 1-1) host Skyline.

Note: Story will be updated.