SOCCER ROUNDUP: Eastern Idaho will get 1 banner - no more, no less - East Idaho News

TREASURE VALLEY — District 5-6 schools sent 14 teams to the Idaho High School Soccer State Championships this year. And after two rounds of games, only two remain in the hunt for the ultimate prize.

The Sugar-Salem Diggers and Marsh Valley Eagles represent eastern Idaho’s last two hopes for a title banner. But because they will face each other in the 4A girls’ championship game, one championship is guaranteed, while multiples are impossible.

It was a difficult day for east Idaho contenders. Hillcrest and Pocatello each lost in the girls’ 5A bracket, and Thunder Ridge lost in the boys’ 6A bracket. Several local teams were also eliminated from the consolation bracket.

Here is a complete rundown of round-two games involving D5-6 teams.

4A

GIRLS

No. 1 Sugar-Salem defeats Fruitland, 7-1. Diggers will play in championship game.

No. 3 Marsh Valley defeats No. 2 Kimberly, 1-0. Eagles will play in championship game.

No. 6 American Falls defeats No. 7 CDA Charter, 1-0. Beavers will play for consolation trophy.

BOYS

No. 5 Teton defeats No. 8 Marsh Valley, 2-1. Timberwolves will play for consolation trophy; Eagle eliminated.

5A

GIRLS

No. 3 Skyline defeats No. 2 Twin Falls, 3-2 in extra time. Grizzlies will play for consolation trophy.

No. 5 Moscow defeats No. 1 Hillcrest, 2-1 on penalty kicks (4-3). Knights will play for third-place trophy.

No. 6 Vallivue defeats No. 7 Pocatello, 2-0. Thunder will play for third-place trophy.

BOYS

No. 5 Blackfoot defeats No. 8 Pocatello, 1-0. Broncos will play for consolation trophy; Thunder eliminated.

No. 7 Nampa defeats No. 6 Skyline, 4-3. Grizzlies eliminated.

6A

GIRLS

No. 6 Highland defeats No. 7 Eagle, 3-1. Rams will play for consolation trophy.

No. 4 Mountain View defeats No. 8 Rigby, 9-0. Trojans eliminated.

BOYS

No. 6 Caldwell defeats No. 2 Thunder Ride, 1-0. Titans will play for third-place trophy.