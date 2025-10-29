Students drive Idaho State athletics behind the scenes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s athletics programs rely on more than the athletes on the field. Students play key roles behind the camera, in operations and on the court, keeping Bengal sports running smoothly and energizing fans.

Student assistants film practices and games, producing footage for team review, highlights and promotional materials. On game days, they run scoreboards, operate cameras, manage live streams and support media coverage for fans who cannot attend in person. Their work ensures every play and stat reaches the ISU community.

Cody Reagan, a student broadcaster, said his interest in sports media began long before college.

“At the end of last year, John Young told me that if I ever wanted a spot on the crew to just come to one of the games and watch. After that, I knew I’d have a lot of fun and gain some real experience,” Reagan said.

He added that the hands-on work confirmed his career path.

“I’ve definitely loved it so far, and my thought process is, if I find a passion in something, it will make my career job that much better,” Reagan said.

Students also support athletics operations, recruiting coordination, photography, communications and graphics. Each role provides practical experience, teaching teamwork, attention to detail and adaptability. Many students said the work gives them an advantage in future careers, whether in media, business or management.

Entertainment is another key component of the Bengal experience. The Bengal Dance Team performs at every home game, bringing energy and spirit to the crowd. Macy Winder, a dance team member, said the role requires focus, discipline and teamwork.

“As a member of the Bengal Dance Team, my role is to represent the university and perform at numerous sporting and entertainment events,” she said. “We focus on conditioning and flexibility, and it’s crucial that we dance as one in all of our performances.”

She said the experience has taught her valuable skills beyond dance.

“I’ve gained a lot from dancing at the collegiate level, learning time management, discipline, and how to balance responsibilities,” Winder said. “This experience has made me more confident, resilient, and committed to success.”

Students working in broadcasting or operations said they gain similar benefits. They learn to problem-solve quickly, adapt to unexpected challenges during live events, and coordinate with teammates in high-pressure settings. For many, the experience provides a preview of the professional world and helps shape career paths.

Across Idaho State’s athletics programs, students power the experience from the sidelines, in the press box and on the floor. Their contributions allow athletes to focus on competition while ensuring fans receive a polished, engaging experience.

According to Reagan, getting involved in athletics is a valuable opportunity for any student.

“If someone has a passion for something, they should pursue a job or internship in that field while in college. It might give them a good kickstart into their future career,” he said.

Winder reflected on the impact of her time with the dance team.

“The team has made me more resilient and outgoing, and I know the skills I’ve learned will help me succeed in whatever I do next,” Winder said.