Winter is coming: Chance of snow this weekend; slick road conditions possible - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Potential snow may hit parts of eastern Idaho this weekend as a cold front makes its way into the region.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service, a cold front is beginning to move into the region, bringing snow to the mountain areas. Snow is also possible in lower elevations.

Snow may fall in parts of Driggs, Swan Valley, Soda Springs, and Montpelier. Areas near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, may see less than 1 to 3 inches of snow.

The NWS advises those traveling in Idaho’s mountain passes or going through the backcountry to use caution due to possible conditions causing slick road conditions.

Expected snowfall for this weekend in Eastern Idaho | Courtesy National Weather Service

Looking at the forecast for areas across eastern Idaho, rain is expected to hit Thursday night and continue into Monday. Chances of snow mixed in with the rain are possible Saturday evening.