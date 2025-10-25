 Young Mountain Home driver dies; passenger survives single-vehicle crash - East Idaho News
FATAL CRASH

Young Mountain Home driver dies; passenger survives single-vehicle crash

David Kennard

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Police
One juvenile male died Saturday morning east of Boise in Elmore County.
ELMORE COUNTY – A Mountain Home juvenile driver died early Saturday morning in Elmore County east of Boise, according to a statement from the Idaho State Police.

ISP is investigating the single vehicle crash that occurred at about 12:36 a.m. on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road.

The young man was driving a 1987 Dodge Dakota north on NW Outback Road when it left the unimproved roadway and overturned, according to the ISP statement.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. A juvenile male passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance, ISP officials stated.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, ISP officials stated.

The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.

