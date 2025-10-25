Young Mountain Home driver dies; passenger survives single-vehicle crash - East Idaho News

Young Mountain Home driver dies; passenger survives single-vehicle crashPublished at
ELMORE COUNTY – A Mountain Home juvenile driver died early Saturday morning in Elmore County east of Boise, according to a statement from the Idaho State Police.
ISP is investigating the single vehicle crash that occurred at about 12:36 a.m. on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road.
The young man was driving a 1987 Dodge Dakota north on NW Outback Road when it left the unimproved roadway and overturned, according to the ISP statement.
The driver died at the scene of the crash. A juvenile male passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance, ISP officials stated.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, ISP officials stated.
The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.