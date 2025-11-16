A Secret Santa surprises a beloved piano teacher with the instrument of her dreams - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

For years, Bethene has poured her heart into helping others — students, neighbors, friends, even strangers — often putting their needs before her own.

Her piano students say she has a rare gift: the ability to make every person feel like they’re her most promising pianist.

But behind her bright encouragement is a woman who has quietly battled some health challenges. After developing severe celiac disease and a lung condition, Bethene was forced to give up her job as an elementary school teacher because even airborne gluten from the school cafeteria made it unsafe for her to work. To support her family, she turned to teaching piano full-time, often beginning her first lesson at 6:30 a.m. and finishing as late as 7 p.m.

Despite the long days, Bethene continues to volunteer in her church, accompany others on piano and organ, prepare students for recitals and festivals, and babysit three young grandchildren for several hours each day. Those who know her describe her as generous, devoted, and endlessly uplifting.

Her own piano — now more than 40 years old — has needed a tuning for many years. She mentioned the problem only in passing, but someone was listening.

