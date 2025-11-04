Bar D Wranglers performing at Blackfoot Chamber's annual Veteran's Day concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce.

BLACKFOOT – The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join in a heartfelt celebration honoring our nation’s heroes at the third annual Veteran’s Day Salute Concert.

The event will be held on Monday, November 10, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. It will start at 7 p.m.

This special evening will feature live music and comedy from the Bar D Wranglers, renowned for their high-energy western harmonies, humor, and showmanship.

The program promises an unforgettable mix of entertainment and gratitude as the community gathers to recognize veterans and active-duty service members.

“This concert is one of our favorite community traditions,” said Valerie Jewett, a representative of the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce and Director of Marketing for Bingham Healthcare. “It’s a meaningful way to express our gratitude to local veterans and active-duty military members while enjoying an evening of entertainment and camaraderie.”

Tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for active, reserve or retired military personnel. They can be purchased online, or at Tadd Jenkins Auto Group in Blackfoot, Yay Technology, or at the door the night of the event.

The Greater Blackfoot Chamber extends its sincere thanks to event sponsors whose support makes this celebration possible: Tadd Jenkins Auto Group, Hawker Funeral Home, City of Blackfoot, Stotz Equipment, Teton Stage Lines, Super 8, BPAC, and other local partners who proudly honor those who have served.

Join the Greater Blackfoot community for an evening filled with patriotism, laughter, and appreciation for the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.