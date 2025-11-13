Church of Jesus Christ sends 250 trucks to food banks in each state for America250 Celebration - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is partnering with America250 to with a massive nationwide food donation effort.

Standing inside the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City, leaders from both organizations announced that 250 semitrucks loaded with food will be sent to 250 food banks in all 50 states. The first rig rolled out Thursday morning, offering what officials called a preview of the Church’s contribution to the semiquincentennial.

“As we mark this historic milestone, we hope to foster a spirit of unity, peacemaking and goodwill,” said Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The anniversary is an opportunity for all to come together, serve together, and express gratitude for the freedoms that have allowed all faiths — including ours — to flourish.”

America250 Chair Rosie Rios, former U.S. Treasurer, joined Commissioners Cathy Gillespie and Lynn Forney Young for the announcement.

“This is truly a historic moment for all of us,” Rios said. “Although we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this — for me — is a moment of unity. It’s unity in what the Church is doing, what the Church has always done, and what the Church continues to do.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending the first of 250 semitrucks, specifically designated to the America250 celebration, delivering food donations to 250 food banks across all 50 states. This truck is at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gillespie emphasized the broader significance of the effort.

“Today’s announcement is about more than just food donations,” she said. “Service can unite us. It invites people from every background to work side by side, regardless of political or religious views.”

Church leaders noted the partnership’s special resonance as the faith approaches its own bicentennial in 2030.

“The Church was founded in the United States in 1830 thanks in great measure to the religious freedoms established by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” said Elder Michael A. Dunn of the Seventy. “It’s fitting that we join with other faiths and organizations to commemorate this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.”

Each truck will deliver roughly 40,000 pounds of food, including canned fruits and vegetables, meats, pasta, flour, pancake mix and dried milk — much of it produced by the Church and funded by member donations. The first five trucks are scheduled to arrive next week at food banks in Oregon, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and Michigan.

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, said the operation reflects long-standing principles.

“Our trucks can be loaded and dispatched anywhere they’re needed,” Maxfield said. “These programs are rooted in compassion, designed to lift individuals, families and communities during times of greatest need. Following the example of Jesus Christ, we strive to love our neighbor.”

The Church’s JustServe platform will collaborate with America250’s “America Gives” initiative to encourage record-setting volunteer service throughout 2026. A special landing page on JustServe.org will highlight community projects nationwide. In addition, FamilySearch will participate in the celebration next year by encouraging families to preserve and share the stories that shaped their heritage.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary General Presidency said children frequently remind her of the simple power of service.

“One of the most common answers they give when I ask how they can help someone this week is, ‘share my food,’” she said. “Their natural inclination to respond with compassion reminds us why this effort matters.”

For Chair Rios, the mission is personal.

“As someone who grew up on the charity of my church — as someone who might have received this generous food bank donation — it means everything to me,” she said. “Our church communities are essential to the fabric of our country.”

The 250 trucks will continue rolling out throughout 2026, each wrapped with America250 and JustServe logos — a nationwide call to serve during a historic year of remembrance.