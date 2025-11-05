Crash in downtown Idaho Falls blocks traffic on Broadway - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A two-vehicle crash in downtown Idaho Falls resulted in traffic slowdowns and a near collision with storefronts.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements, the crash was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday involving two vehicles in the eastbound lanes at the intersection of Park Avenue and Broadway Street. The crash temporarily blocked the eastbound lane.

An ambulance was called in to assist with the crash, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Clements said that, if possible, to avoid the area, but it may take a few hours before the crash is cleared, as crews are still on the scene.

An SUV on the sidewalk in front of a business downtown Idaho Falls. | Amy Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com