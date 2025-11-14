Former Pocatello MMA coach sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting multiple children - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 37-year-old former MMA coach has been sentenced to prison after taking a plea agreement to settle multiple child sexual assault cases.

Maxie Riddle will serve a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 years in prison following the sentencing by District Judge Stevan Thompson.

Riddle had been charged in two counties with multiple cases of sexual assault of a child.

In Bonneville, he was charged in one case with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. He was sentenced for this case in September to 34 years in prison.

In Bingham, he was charged in another case with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, felony sexual exploitation of a child, and felony destruction of evidence. He was also charged in Bingham with a second case, for felony forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

As part of a plea agreement, Riddle agreed to plead guilty to two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child, one for the Bonneville case and one for the first Bingham case.

In exchange, the prosecution agreed to dismiss all of the other remaining charges.

Sentencing

During the sentencing, Riddle’s defense attorney, Jeromy Pharis, indicated that Riddle had been asked during a pre-sentence investigation report what he thought was a fair sentence for his crimes.

“Riddle had said he thought five or six years was a fair sentence,” Pharis said. “But whatever the court imposed, he would be fine with.”

No victims spoke during the sentencing, but both the defense and prosecution argued for how each aggravating and mitigating factor should be considered when ruling.

“The victims are not here because effectively, they’ve moved on with their lives, and they want to keep moving forward,” said Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Oliver Wimbish. “When talking to them, it’s simply too difficult to talk about. The harm that Mr. Riddle has caused cannot be put on paper, because the person who he has caused harm to cannot do that.”

Wimbish told the court that they intended to have a Pocatello Police detective take the stand during sentencing to testify about new potential federal charges against Riddle.

“She was unable to make it here today, (but) I do have her sworn affidavit here, from new charges involving Mr. Riddle here,” Wimbish said.

Serhiy Stavynskyy (left) and Maxie Riddle (right) during his Bonneville County sentencing on Sept. 15 before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

He then explained that Riddle has had multiple cases in multiple counties concerning pedophilia.

“In (Bingham County), he was working for the YMCA, mentoring young women, helping them gain self-confidence,” Wimbish said. “This case involved Mr. Riddle engaging in a long, sexual relationship with the victim here. He claims they had sex twice, but it’s clear it was much more than that. This young lady was a minor, still a child.”

He then concluded, speaking about Riddle’s many excuses for his behavior, and asking the court to treat this case with “the utmost seriousness.”

“He is a predator, your honor. He is going to continue to target these women. He’s going to find these women, these young girls that he can abuse,” Wimbish said. “This is an ongoing federal investigation. The only reason I bring that up, is it hasn’t stopped. In his PSI he states, ‘Oh, in 2018, I lost a parent. I was in a dark place, I wasn’t thinking straight, moment of weakness, this is a bad time.’ Well your honor, it hasn’t stopped. It continues to go on. This isn’t just him having a bad year. This is who he is.”

Riddle’s attorney argued that his client is eligible for rehabilitation and could one day be a productive member of society.

“No prior criminal history, never been on probation, outlined in his PSI. He’s got to substance abuse issues, he’s got family support at this point in time. He’s got a stable, intimate relationship, which is an age-appropriate relationship, and he has had a good employment history,” Pharis said. “Everybody seems to understand that there is a possibility for treatment and rehabilitation here.”

Pharis continued, saying that Riddle was also a victim of child sexual abuse, and asked the court to include this and multiple letters of support in their ruling.

“He had disclosed that he had been sexually abused himself as a child, and we see that quite often in situations where you are sexually abused as a child, and then that abuse continues later in life, and that’s unfortunate, but there’s no vindication for him on the person that sexually abused him,” Pharis said. “That’s a strange situation for him to be in, for any person to be in, that ends up doing the same thing that was done to them.”

Concluding, Pharis asked the court to keep in mind that Riddle has a child, and “can be a productive member of society.”

“This isn’t to minimize the bad. The bad is the bad, and it’s terrible. But he can be treated,” Pharis said. “He can be a productive member of society, and he can be a father figure to his child.”

Riddle then addressed the court, apologizing to the victims and saying he hopes to be released on parole one day.

“I’m very sorry and apologize for my behavior. I broke the trust I had with the victims. I am in no way blaming them or am I putting responsibility on them. I’m to blame for all this,” Riddle said. “They cannot consent due to being a minor. I’m sorry for the deep impact I had on your lives. I didn’t deserve this at all.”

He concluded, addressing the judge and promising to seek treatment while incarcerated.

“I know I need to be punished while incarcerated, and I will take all and any sex offender treatment provided by the Idaho State Department of Corrections,” Riddle said. “I believe with the right and positive attitude, I can be released on parole and become a productive person back in society.”

Thompson then addressed Riddle before sentencing him to prison, saying that Riddle often put himself in a position where he would be in contact with young girls.

“As I read through these pre-sentence reports, and the victim statements, and the investigative reports, quite frankly, I just got physically upset about this case, and the severity of the conduct,” Thompson said. “He’s just obviously doing what a predator does, and that’s putting himself in a position where vulnerable female juveniles are going to be. Just kind of classic grooming behavior and taking advantage of these kids that were’ already having issues of their own.”