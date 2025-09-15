'You did not destroy me': Former MMA coach gets prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing child - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A former MMA coach and former employee of a foster home in Idaho Falls has been sentenced to 34 years after pleading guilty in a lewd conduct case Monday afternoon.

Maxie Riddle, 39, was initially charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor in April 2024 in Bonneville County.

On June 20, he accepted a non-binding plea agreement, in which, in exchange for a guilty plea, the state would dismiss one of the felony lewd conduct counts.

The agreement also impacts the two cases in Bingham County against Riddle, where in one of his cases, he was charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child, felony sexual exploitation of a child, and felony destruction of evidence. In exchange for a guilty plea on one count of lewd conduct, the state will dismiss the remaining charges.

He will be sentenced in this case on Oct. 1, before District Judge Stevan Thompson at 3:30 p.m.

The second case against Riddle in Bingham County was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. In the dismissed case, he was charged with a felony count of forcible penetration by use of a foreign object.

Riddle was initially arrested in April 2024 in Bonneville County after a report was made in 2020, after staff members of East Idaho Youth Home LLC filed a police report for a possible sexual abuse between a 14-year-old resident and a former staff member. The victim had reported five incidents in which Riddle had sexually assaulted her in the group home and outside of it.

The cases in Bingham County occurred after two victims had informed law enforcement that Riddle had sexually assaulted them in 2018. The first victim said she and Riddle had sex when she was 15, and she had sent nude photos to Riddle after he asked for them.

The other Bingham County victim reported a sexual assault occurred when she was 17, and knew Riddle as her boxing instructor. The assault had happened in the summer of 2018 when Riddle invited her to train in his garage.

RELATED | Head coach of Pocatello MMA team arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minor in 2020

RELATED | More victims come forward after Pocatello MMA coach is charged for alleged sexual contact with minors

The plea agreement states that both parties agreed to a sentence of nine years fixed and 16 years indeterminate, and to have the Bonneville and Bingham County cases run concurrently.

During the sentencing, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. told Riddle he would meet the state and the defense halfway regarding the agreement because there was a great deal of aggravation in this case.

Watkins sentenced Riddle to nine years fixed and 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also ordered Riddle to pay a $5,000 compensatory and $15,000 criminal fines.

“You’ll be into your mid-70s before you are eligible to be free from the kinds of protections that I believe this court must impose upon you,” Watkins said. “There’s a lot of work in between now and then. I hope you are productive in that time.”

Victim Impact Statement

The victim in this case gave an impact statement in which she discussed how Riddle used his position of trust to take advantage of her.

The victim, who was 14 and a resident of the group home, said Riddle wasn’t just an employee who made a mistake, but that he was a predator who had been doing this to others.

The victim has also filed a lawsuit against the foster home where the sexual assaults occurred.

RELATED | Woman suing local foster home after allegedly being sexually assaulted by an employee multiple times

She thanked the detective who worked on her case and for his efforts in charging Riddle in this case.

“You did not destroy me. I’m still here. I’m still standing. I will not stay silent,” the victim said.

Attorneys arguments

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Jarrod Hurlbert agreed with the victim that Riddle is a predator because there have been more victims identified since his initial arrest.

Looking into Riddle’s pre-sentence investigation report and his psychosexual evaluation, Riddle is placed at a high risk of reoffending due to the number of victims.

Hurlbert took issue with the report because Riddle discussed more about himself rather than showing remorse for the victims.

“Talks mostly about himself during the pre-sentence investigation and how he’s embarrassed and ashamed,” Hurlbert said.

While nothing has been confirmed, Hurlbert said there is the potential that there might be more victims.

Riddle’s attorney, Serhiy Stavynskyy, said Riddle has shown remorse and accountability for his actions by pleading guilty and opening mediation to the cases in Bingham County to ensure the other victims don’t have to go through the court process like in Bonneville County.

However, he said Bannock County didn’t join, but he is unsure if a charge would be filed from that county. If so, it’ll stem from the Attorney General’s Office.

“Riddle taking responsibility, recognizing what he had done was illegal… He fully understands that he has to serve a lengthy sentence. Still, he’ll also be undergoing treatment while in custody, and has to make sure that he is rehabilitated and to make sure that this never happens again,” Stavynskyy said.

Serhiy Stavynskyy (left) and Maxie Riddle (right) during his sentencing on Sept. 15 before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Riddle was given the chance to address the court, where he apologized to the victim for his actions and their lingering effects on her.

“I am to blame for all of this… I am sorry I betrayed to trust of my former employer and the parents of the victims. I understand I need punishment,” Riddle said.

Judge’s Remarks

Before sentencing Riddle, Watkins spoke to the victim, saying that her words moved the court during her impact statement. Watkins lauded the courage and poise she had to give her statement in court.

“I accept that there are many things that are unseen that will endure, and in large part, those battles will continue,” Watkins said. “When you’re discouraged and you’re suffering from those things that this individual caused you, just remind yourself of your courage in coming to court today and speaking directly in the presence of the offender.”

Speaking to Riddle, Watkins said while he acknowledges Riddle in pleading guilty, and giving his statement knowing he’s caused harm, it does little due to the aggravating factors in the case. The factors being that the Riddle preyed upon a girl in foster care and took advantage of her.

After sentencing Riddle, Watkins told him he has work ahead of him, but hopes he can find a bright future in the years to come.

“You have work ahead of you, and I hope you see it as work, because what occurred is criminal. It is wrong, it’s destructive, and it needs to have a consequence,” Watkins said.