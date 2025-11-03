GALLERY | Hundreds of community members gathered to celebrate life and death during Dia de Los Muertos - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of community members gathered over the weekend to celebrate and remember the lives of past loved ones with one another in two Dia de Los Muertos celebrations.

Hosted by separate entities, on Saturday, The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted, through its Hispanic Chamber Committee. The Day of the Dead celebration took place at the Westbank event center, which included food, dances, raffles and a room dedicated to an alter with photos of relatives.

The alter at the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Dia de Los Muertos event on Saturday. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Part of the celebration included dances from a Rexburg group called, Baile Folklórico or Dance Folklore, which had children dancing Hispanic and Latino dances.

A child performing, El Baile de Los viejitos or Dance of the Old Men, by Baile Folklórico. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A dancer with Baile Folklórico from Rexburg performing a folklore dance known as Flor de Pina or the Pineapple Flower. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Dancers with Baile Folklórico from Rexburg performing a folklore dance known as Flor de Pina or the Pineapple Flower. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Dancers with Baile Folklórico from Rexburg performing a folklore dances Saturday. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Saturday’s event also hosted many local food trucks and restaurants selling lemonade, churros and mixed drinks for those of age.

Owner of Pachangas, Antino Mesa and his wife Erica Mesa selling drinks and making cocktails for Saturday’s event. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

On Sunday, Calakas Tacos & Miches hosted it’s Day of the Dead celebration with free pan de muertos, music, food and vendors. Co-owner of Calakas, Liliana Sanchez was dressed up as a Catrina, a traditional Mexican skeletal figures that symbolize Dia de Los Muertos, welcoming guests.

Co-owner of Calakas Tacos & Miches, Liliana Sanchez dressed up as a Catrina during her Dia de Los Muertos event. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The altar was decorated with dozens of photos of passed loved ones with community members looking to find their relatives among the crowd. Water, pan de muertos and other items were placed among the photos with the top photo being of Sanchez youngest son who died as an infant.

A man showing family members on his phone a photo of a passed loved one an an alter at Sunday’s event. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Dozens of photos of passed loved ones placed throughout the altar with gifts of water, pan de muertos and other items. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Opening the celebration, Dance Azteca Quetzalcoatl performed to welcome the dead relatives to the celebration and showcase their heritage in their dancing.

In an opening ceremony to welcome the spirits of dead relatives, dancers from Dance Azteca Quetzalcoatl perfromed traditional dances to welcome them into the festivities. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com