GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she's resigning in January - East Idaho News

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she’s resigning in January

Associated Press

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. | AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a once-loyal supporter of President Donald Trump who has become a critic, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

Trump and Greene have fallen out in a public feud. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia has criticized Trump’s foreign policy focus and his reluctance to release more documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump responded by supporting a primary challenge against her and called her “Wacky” Marjorie.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

