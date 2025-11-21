Idaho couple sentenced to federal prison for drug crime - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Ray Gordon Capistrant, 57, and Patricia Lynn Webber a/k/a Patricia Lynn Capistrant, 56, both of Caldwell, were sentenced to 120 months and 70 months, respectively, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced.

According to court records, in December 2024, the Idaho State Police began investigating the Caldwell couple for distributing methamphetamine in the Treasure Valley. On four occasions from December 2024 through January 2025, a confidential source purchased methamphetamine from Webber at the couple’s shared residence. During two of these occasions Capistrant was present nearby in the residence.

On Feb. 8, 2025, the Idaho State Police executed a search warrant at Capistrant and Webber’s shared residence along with a rental vehicle that they had used to go to Arizona to purchase methamphetamine. In the trunk of the rental vehicle, law enforcement found 22 heat-sealed bags that contained methamphetamine wrapped in tinfoil.

The combined weight of the methamphetamine in the 22 heat-sealed bags was approximately 9,847.7 grams. In the shared residence, law enforcement also found additional methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia including multiple scales and plastic bags.

In total, Capistrant and Webber possessed 10,839.55 grams—approximately 24 pounds—of methamphetamine that they intended to distribute to others.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the work of the Idaho State Police which led to the charges. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kane Venecia prosecuted the cases.