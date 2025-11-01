Layton police investigate vandalism of Vietnam Memorial Wall - East Idaho News

LAYTON, Utah — Police are looking for a person they suspect of vandalizing a wall that honors veterans and other property at Commons Park.

The department said Thursday that it needed the public’s help to find an individual shown in surveillance footage from Oct. 3, near the Vietnam War Memorial Wall Replica, which is located inside the park in Layton.

Lt. Clint Bobrowski, a police spokesman, said graffiti was left, defacing the memorial wall, a K-9 statue, and the surrounding grounds.

Surveillance footage shared by the department includes two pictures of the suspected individual.

“The city was able to clean it up and restore everything — cost was estimated to be about $2,000,” Bobrowski told KSL.com.

As of Friday afternoon, Bobrowski said the person of interest had not been identified.

The Layton City Police Department is asking for anyone who has information about the incident or knows the person in the photos to contact them and reference case L25-25358.