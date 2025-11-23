 PHOTO GALLERY: Rigby earns and celebrates its latest state football championship - East Idaho News
PHOTO GALLERY: Rigby earns and celebrates its latest state football championship

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby celebrates a fourth-down stop late in the fourth
Rigby High School football players celebrate a fourth-down stop late in the fourth, allowing the offense to run out the remaining clock and end their 41-6 championship game victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans won their fifth state football championship in the past seven seasons Saturday, beating the Timberline Wolves 41-6.

Senior running back Amani Morel led the way, running the ball 19 times for 142 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Jacob Flowers threw a pair of touchdown passes, and senior defensive back/wide receiver Cannon Korth caught a touchdown pass and intercepted two passes, returning one for a defensive touchdown.

Longtime head coach Armando Gonzalez called the game one of Rigby’s “most dominant performances” among those seven championship seasons.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from the game and Rigby’s post-game celebration.

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Amani Morel congratulates defense for a fourth-down stop late in the fourth

6A banner

Rigby Ethan Hickman tackle

Rigby teammates help Flowers up after final play of game

Rigby Jayden Belnap sack

Flowers 1

Rigby 2025 champions

Rigby sings their alma mater with cheerleaders and fans

Rigby Ethan Hickman and DJ Bouderero (5) force an intentional grounding penalty on turnover on downs late in the Trojans' win

Rigby Amani Morel

