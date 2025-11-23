PHOTO GALLERY: Rigby earns and celebrates its latest state football championship - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Rigby Trojans won their fifth state football championship in the past seven seasons Saturday, beating the Timberline Wolves 41-6.

Senior running back Amani Morel led the way, running the ball 19 times for 142 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Jacob Flowers threw a pair of touchdown passes, and senior defensive back/wide receiver Cannon Korth caught a touchdown pass and intercepted two passes, returning one for a defensive touchdown.

Longtime head coach Armando Gonzalez called the game one of Rigby’s “most dominant performances” among those seven championship seasons.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from the game and Rigby’s post-game celebration.

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com