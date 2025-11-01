Police: Woman arrested after firing shots that hit truck in downtown Meridian - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A woman was arrested this weekend after police say she fired a gun in the middle of downtown Meridian.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department who were patrolling the area heard gunshots around 1:40 a.m Saturday in the 700 block of North Main Street, according to a news release from the agency.

The officers responded to the parking lot between Off the Clock Bar and Frontier Club in Meridian, where they found the 34-year-old woman who was attempting to leave the area, the release stated.

She had fired several rounds from a 9 mm pistol, striking a pickup truck, police said.

Two people who had been involved in a fight with the woman, along with an acquaintance, were inside the truck.

No one was injured but at least two vehicles, including the truck, were struck by bullets, according to the release.

Witnesses identified the woman as the shooter, police said. She was booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of felony aggravated assault, online jail records showed.