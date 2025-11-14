Quick and budget-friendly Asian pork tenderloin skillet - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This quick and easy Asian pork tenderloin skillet dish is a must for busy weeknights. It’s budget-friendly and features succulent pork tenderloin cooked in a delicious honey-soy marinade, accompanied by frozen vegetables and ramen noodles. Ingredients 2 packets chicken or beef-flavored ramen noodles

16 ounces frozen vegetable blend of your choice

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts or 1 pound pork tenderloin

3/4 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce Instructions Prepare the ramen noodles according to package directions and then set them aside. Pour one tablespoon of oil into a large nonstick skillet and place over medium-high heat. Add the frozen vegetables and cook, stirring often, until tender (about 5-7 minutes). Set aside. Place the meat in the same skillet. Cook until just browned on both sides (6-8 minutes). The meat will not be fully cooked, but just browned on the outside. While the meat is browning, stir the honey and soy sauce together until well combined. Remove the meat from the skillet and slice it into strips or medallions. Return it to the skillet and pour over the honey soy sauce. Lower heat to medium and cook, flipping once or twice until the meat is no longer pink in the center and the sauce has reduced slightly (about 10 minutes). Remove the meat and then add the noodles and vegetables back to the skillet and stir to coat well with the sauce. Serve hot.

