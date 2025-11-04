Soup for Tots stirs up kindness at Shoshone-Bannock Casino. Here's who took top honors. - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The savory aroma of simmering soups filled the air at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Monday evening as local chefs, restaurants, and community members gathered for Soup for Tots.

Around ten different teams presented their signature soups to a panel of judges, including EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton. Members of the public paid $10 to sample all the soups, along with a variety prepared by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

The friendly competition raised more than $3,000 through cash donations, raffle ticket sales, and community partnerships. The money will benefit Fort Hall Recreation and Toys for Tots.

Awards were presented to winners in the following categories:

Best Table Display (selected by Banquet Team) : La Tropicana

: La Tropicana People’s Choice: Tamaz Island Grindz

Tamaz Island Grindz CEO’s Choice: La Tropicana

La Tropicana Judges’ Choice – 3rd Place: Yellowstone Restaurant, Creamy Chicken Tortilla

Yellowstone Restaurant, Creamy Chicken Tortilla Judges’ Choice – 2nd Place: La Tropicana, Carne Ensu Jugo

La Tropicana, Carne Ensu Jugo Judges’ Choice – 1st Place (Champion): Soup Mafia from A Street Soup Market, Cajun Corn Chowder

Donations such as coats, toys, and beanies will be distributed through the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Recreation Department to bring warmth and joy this holiday season.

This was the fourth year in a row Soup for Tots has been held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.