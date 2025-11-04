Soup for Tots stirs up kindness at Shoshone-Bannock Casino. Here's who took top honors. - East Idaho News

Soup for Tots stirs up kindness at Shoshone-Bannock Casino. Here’s who took top honors.Published at
FORT HALL — The savory aroma of simmering soups filled the air at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Monday evening as local chefs, restaurants, and community members gathered for Soup for Tots.
Around ten different teams presented their signature soups to a panel of judges, including EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton. Members of the public paid $10 to sample all the soups, along with a variety prepared by the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
The friendly competition raised more than $3,000 through cash donations, raffle ticket sales, and community partnerships. The money will benefit Fort Hall Recreation and Toys for Tots.
Awards were presented to winners in the following categories:
- Best Table Display (selected by Banquet Team): La Tropicana
- People’s Choice: Tamaz Island Grindz
- CEO’s Choice: La Tropicana
- Judges’ Choice – 3rd Place: Yellowstone Restaurant, Creamy Chicken Tortilla
- Judges’ Choice – 2nd Place: La Tropicana, Carne Ensu Jugo
- Judges’ Choice – 1st Place (Champion): Soup Mafia from A Street Soup Market, Cajun Corn Chowder
Donations such as coats, toys, and beanies will be distributed through the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Recreation Department to bring warmth and joy this holiday season.
This was the fourth year in a row Soup for Tots has been held at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.