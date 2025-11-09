The perfect pecan recipe that you need in your life - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

If you want a perfect pecan pie every time, you need this recipe in your life. It has the traditional Southern pecan pie taste of rich and nutty caramelized filling in a flaky buttery pie crust, but the best part is that it never misses. Ingredients 3 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup white corn syrup

3/4 stick melted butter

1 cup chopped pecans

1 unbaked pie shell Instructions In a medium bowl, beat eggs, then blend in the sugar. Stir in the remaining ingredients, mixing well. Pour pecan pie filling into the unbaked pie crust. Place pecan pie in a cold oven. Turn to 300 degrees and bake for 1 hour.

