Wasted elk and illegally harvested mule deer found in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

OSBURN – Idaho Fish and Game is asking for the public’s assistance in solving two separate wildlife crimes that occurred in or near the town of Osburn between Oct. 19 and 22.

The first incident was an elk that was shot and left to waste off Nuchols Gulch Road in Osburn. The elk was shot behind the shoulder, and no meat was taken from the animal. It is believed the elk was killed on Oct. 19.

A mule deer illegally killed on Polaris Peak Road in northern Idaho. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

The second incident was a mule deer doe that was illegally killed during a closed season. The quarters and backstraps were taken from the deer found in the same area on Polaris Peak Road at a Large Tracts Program gate.

These types of crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources. Fish and wildlife in Idaho belong to all Idahoans, and crimes such as these steal from everyone who values and enjoys them.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. Tips can also be reported online.

A monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly helps identify the person(s) involved and leads to any relevant charges.