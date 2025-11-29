West Side dominates 3A D4-5 All-Conference selections; Soda coaches earn co-Coaches of the Year - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — When first-year head football coach Colby Fangman abruptly left his post at Soda Springs High School, assistant coaches Corey Harrison and Aaron Hobbs were asked to fill in for the remainder of the season. The duo held the program together, and shortly after taking over the helm, led the Cardinals to the program’s first victory in 150 weeks.

For their work, Harrison and Hobbs were selected as the 3A District 4-5 Co-Coaches of the Year.

Joining them as the top honorees were West Side senior lineman Chet Ward, whose play on both sides of the ball garnered him the Player of the Year Award. Aberdeen quarterback Lupe Ortiz and Declo defensive lineman Kyle Bott were chosen as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

The district saw five of its participants qualify for the 3A state tournament, with two of them — West Side and Aberdeen — falling in the semifinals.

Here is the complete list of All-Conference performers, selected by the conference’s coaches and athletic directors.

Player of the Year: OL/DL Chet Ward, West Side, sr.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Corey Harrison, Soda Springs

Aaron Hobbs, Soda Springs

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen, sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: DL Kyle Bott, Declo, sr.

First-Team

OFFENSE

QB: Lupe Ortiz, Aberdeen, sr.

QB: Traecyn Thaxton, Declo, so.

RB: Holdan Tubbs, Malad, sr.

RB: Micah Benavidez, West Side, sr.

RB: Drake Sage, West Side, jr.

WR: Dacx Garrard, Declo, jr.

WR: Landen Silcock, Declo, sr.

WR: Zayden Garbett, Soda Springs, jr.

OL: Jake Harris, Aberdeen jr.

OL: Aksel Rodriguez, Aberdeen, jr.

OL: Rydon Montgomery, Malad, sr.

OL: Hyrum Checketts, West Side, sr.

OL: Gage Smith, West Side, sr.

OL: Chet Ward, West Side, sr.

K/P: Parker Wansgard, West Side sr.

DEFENSE

DL: Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen, sr.

DL: Aksel Rodriguez, Aberdeen, jr.

DL: Kyle Bott, Declo, sr.

DL: Justin Toone, Malad, sr.

DL: Hyrum Checketts, West Side, sr.

DL: Chet Ward, West Side, sr.

LB: Adan Valdez, Aberdeen, jr.

LB: Dacx Garrard, Declo, jr.

LB: Dane Garrard, Declo, jr.

LB: Cole Garbett, Soda Springs, sr.

LB: Drake Sage, West Side, jr.

DB: Ronnie Serna, Aberdeen, sr.

DB: Easton Green, Malad, jr.

DB: Jayden Coats, West Side, sr.

DB: Tanner Henderson, West Side, jr.

UT: Zane Snedaker, Declo, sr.

Second-Team

OFFENSE

QB: Jaden Fuller, West Side, sr.

RB: Erik Alvarez, Aberdeen, jr.

RB: Drake Morrison, Malad, jr.

RB: Cole Garbett, Soda Springs, sr.

WR: Owen Miller, Soda Springs, jr.

WR: Bryson McDaniel, West Side, sr.

OL: Mordicai Charles, Malad, sr.

OL: Carson Cook, Soda Springs, so.

K/P: Trevin Averett, Declo, sr.

DEFENSE

DL: Luis Tapia, Aberdeen, sr.

DL: TJ Robinson, Declo, jr.

DL: Kayden Harrison, Soda Springs, sr.

DL: Zander Housley, Soda Springs, so.

LB: Jake Harris, Aberdeen, jr.

LB: Dawson Darrington, Aberdeen, jr.

LB: Braxden Kaufman, Malad, jr.

LB: Bryson McDaniel, West Side, sr.

DB: Jovanny Valeriano, Aberdeen, jr.

DB: Landen Silcock, Declo, sr.

DB: Preston Worton, Declo, sr.

UT: Chase Martin, Malad, sr

Honorable Mention

OFFENSE

RB: Jeremy Partida, Aberdeen, jr.

RB: Parker Heward, Declo, sr.

OL: Alex Romero, Declo, sr.

OL: Race Zollinger, Declo, sr.

OL: Trevor Allen, Malad, jr.

DEFENSE

DL: Jaxxon Bastian, West Side, sr.

DL: Ezra Benavidez, West Side, jr.

LB: Treyton Jenkins, Aberdeen, so.

LB: Elijah Dilworth, Soda Springs, sr.

LB: Blake Maughan, Soda Springs, so.

LB: Will Hurren, West Side, jr.

DB: Isaac Driscoll, Aberdeen, jr.

DB: Matt Briscoe, Malad, sr.

DB: Parker Price, Malad, jr.

DB: Kayden Petersen, Soda Springs, sr