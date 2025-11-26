You have to see this! Police stop traffic to escort ducks across highway - East Idaho News

QUACK QUACK! — Police in Australia have gone viral for helping a family of ducks safely cross a busy highway.

The incident was caught on camera and footage of the escort was released on Nov. 20 by Main Roads Western Australia.

The video shows the ducks waddling across a three-lane highway in Perth. Dozens of cars are at a standstill as a police car blocks the lanes of traffic while helping guide the ducks to the bushland on the other side of the road.

The officer is seen slowly driving alongside the ducks with its lights on.

“Now that’s impressive,” Main Roads Western Australia said. “Even the ducks know to follow the direction of our Western Australia Police.”

The ducks made it safely across the highway and disappeared into the bushland. This incident reminded people that this wasn’t the first time ducks had made their way across a highway in Perth.

Other ducks caused a six-car crash in October when they crossed a five-lane highway during the afternoon rush hour. Authorities said a family of two adults and five ducklings backed up traffic for over three miles.

Video footage of the incident shows two people attempting to guide the ducks off the highway. The ducks were also able to safely cross the road that time.