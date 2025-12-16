All-State: East Idaho earns 19 first-team selections, with Shelley's Higham, Hillcrest's Gines, and Butte County's Lyon and Simpson earning top honors - East Idaho News

Eastern Idaho players and coaches were well represented on the All-State Volleyball teams released Monday.

In 6A, state runner-up Madison landed Aspen Boice and Mia Walsh on the first team, with Jonnie Folsom earning second-team and Camri Call and Torey Parker selected to the honorable mention list.

Rigby’s Brinley Bybee was also selected to the first team.

Shelley’s Mallory Higham helped lead the Russets to the 5A championship match and was selected Player of the Year. Jaida Cook was also named to the first team.

Hillcrest, which won its first state title, had Jenna Jensen selected to the first team and Dallas Gines was named 5A Coach of the Year.

Idaho Falls had two players named to the first team in Addy Bowen and Leah Thomas. Pocatello’s Abby Lusk and Bonneville’s Shayla Belnap also earned first-team honors.

Avery Hunter, Kortlyn Skinner and Halle Wells of Bear Lake were all tabbed first-team selections after leading the Bears to the 4A runner-up trophy.

Malad, which finished runner-up in 3A, landed three players on the first team, with Izzy Haycock, Brynnlee Jones and Paityn Ward earning the selections.

State 2A champion Butte County swept the awards, with Cambree Lyon earning Player of the Year and Gretchen Simpson taking Coach of the Year honors.

The Pirates also placed Madi Gammett, Addison Pancheri and Kolee Simpson on the first team.

Mahan Hatch of state runner-up Rockland was selected to the 1A first-team.

2025 All-State Volleyball Teams

Teams are chosen by state coaches via a voting system put together by Brandon Walton of the Idaho State Journal.

6A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Bellamie Beus, Skyview

COACH OF THE YEAR:Carol Klein, Timberline

FIRST TEAM

● Aspen Boice- Madison

● Lizzy Bower – Skyview

● Rachel Bower – Skyview

● Brinley Bybee – Rigby

● Chloe Hansen – Rocky Mountain

● Reese Meier – Owyhee

● Mia Walsh – Madison

SECOND TEAM

● London Armstrong – Rocky Mountain

● Gianna Callari – Coeur d’Alene

● Jill Deatherage – Skyview

● Jonnie Folson – Madison

● Mary Irwin – Owyhee

● Madison Jensen – Rigby

● McKenna Satterfield – Timberline

HONORABLE MENTION

● Camri Call – Madison

● Hazel Goetz – Timberline

● Reese Hone – Thunder Ridge

● Madison Jones – Eagle

● Torey Parker – Madison

● Kaylee Paulson – Coeur d’Alene

● Breleigh Youngstrom – Rigby

Mallory Higham (2), Shelley. | Courtesy photo.

5A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Mallory Higham – Shelley

COACH OF THE YEAR:Dallas Gines – Hillcrest

FIRST TEAM:

● Shayla Belnap – Bonneville

● Addison Bowen – Idaho Falls

● Jaida Cook – Shelley

● Jenna Jensen – Hillcrest

● Abby Lusk – Pocatello

● Ellie Sandoz – Wood River

● Leah Thomas – Idaho Falls

SECOND TEAM:

● Zoey Blackwell – Middleton

● Kindell Day – Lakeland

● Addison Gregory – Pocatello

● Ali Maddox – Hillcrest

● Mya Weatherly – Hillcrest

● Cambria Western – Bonneville

● Macie Winder – Shelley

HONORABLE MENTION:

● Avery Balmer – Lewiston

● Ashtyn Davis – Shelley

● Tycee Gines – Hillcrest

● Jaeli Hoffman – Lakeland

● Josslyn Ivie – Shelley

● Daja Jensen – Shelley

● Alexa Weatherly – Hillcrest

The Bear Lake volleyball team landed three players on the All-State first-team. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com.

4A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Brooke Hardy – Fruitland

COACH OF THE YEAR:Rena Sitz, Fruitland

FIRST TEAM

● Emerson Cilley – OH, Cole Valley Christian

● Avery Hunter – MB, Bear Lake

● Neva Kuhns – S, Cole Valley Christian

● KortLyn Skinner – OH, Bear Lake

● Eva Wall – OH, Fruitland

● Halle Wells – OH, Bear Lake

● Greta Wilde – MB, Cole Valley Christian

SECOND TEAM

● Mel Branstiter – Fruitland

● Emily Capps – Fruitland

● Evie Dolton – Weiser

● Emily Hedegaard – Cole Valley Christian

● Tasha Larsen – Sugar Salem

● Taya Plew – Kimberly

● Emmie Sharp – Bear Lake

HONORABLE MENTION

● Aydyn Anderson – Snake River

● Addie Archer – Timberlake

● Avery Beard – Kimberly

● Brekk Bowman – Filer

● Adalyn Brush – Weiser

● Kennedy Fitch – Fruitland

● Alyssa Hedegaard – Cole Valley Christian

3A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:Anna Campbell – Ambrose

COACH OF THE YEAR:Jeff Campbell, Ambrose

FIRST TEAM

1. Kate Clausen – Ambrose

2. Ali Dillbeck – Melba

3. Izzy Haycock – Malad

4. Ellie Johnson – Melba

5. Brynnlee Jones – Malad

6. Avery Reece – Nampa Christian

7. Paityn Ward – Malad

SECOND TEAM

1. Hadley Compton – Nampa Christian

2. Lucianna Curran – Ambrose

3. Abi Gregory – Nampa Christian

4. Dani Henrikson – Kellogg

5. Shelbie Perry – Firth

6. Gretah Angle – Kellogg

7. Paige Yrjana – Kellogg

HONORABLE MENTION

1. Shelby Dean – Melba

2. Scarlett Fernandez – Ambrose

3. Baylie Mecham – Firth

4. Olivia Nelson – Malad

5. Eva Pinney – Ambrose

6. Nyah Richardson – Melba

7. Jayda Storro – Priest River

Cambree Lyon, Butte County. | Courtesy photo.

2A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cambree Lyon, Butte County

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gretchen Simpson, Butte County

FIRST TEAM

● Madison Blazzard, Troy

● Sophia Crumrine, Valley

● Madi Gamett, Butte County

● Emma Krogh, Kamiah

● Addison Pancheri, Butte County

● Kolee Simpson, Butte County

● Tessa Stoner, Troy

SECOND TEAM

● Hali Anderson, Kendrick

● Taylin Beck, Oakley

● Livee Berlinguet, Oakley

● Ava Chizum, Hagerman

● Autumn Gamett, Butte County

● Bristyl Perkins, Murtaugh

● Emma Wells, Troy

HONORABLE MENTION

● Jaida Andres, Potlatch

● Clara Chamberlin, Troy

● Addi Chizum, Hagerman

● Natalie Escutia, Wilder

● Aveyah Flores, Liberty Charter

● Abbie Knight, Butte County

● Paige Williams, Butte County

1A

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Hess, Horseshoe Bend

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend

FIRST TEAM

● Malia Goff, Horseshoe Bend

● Chloe Grieser, Genesee

● Poppy Harper, Salmon River

● Mahana Hatch, Rockland

● Kimber Jones, Horseshoe Bend

● Andie Simpson, Carey

● Rylee Walters, Salmon River

SECOND TEAM

● Sydney Banks, Genesee

● Lexi Bird, Leadore

● Harmony Boyer, Rockland

● Trinity Catherman, Horseshoe Bend

● Gracie Freeman, Rockland

● Trin Wiese, Rockland

● Celeste Wilson, Horseshoe Bend

HONORABLE MENTION

● Haylee Bird, Leadore

● Emma Mitton, Castleford

● Lacey Tucker, Garden Valley

● Alia Wareham, Genesee

● Reiny Whittaker, Leadore

● Kennedy Wilson, Salmon River

● Aspyn York, Hansen