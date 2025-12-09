 COURTROOM INSIDER | Murders, kidnapping and a cannibal? A look inside crime at US National Parks - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Murders, kidnapping and a cannibal? A look inside crime at US National Parks

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a National Park Law Enforcement Ranger who spent over 30 years working at Yellowstone joins Nate Eaton to talk about crime…specifically, crime that occurs inside our national parks.

Tara Ross created the National Park Service Victim Assistance Program and she has many stories. From murders to kidnappings to a cannibal who killed a person and….ya know…

Tara and her friend co-host a podcast called “Crime Off the Grid” where they explore cases that occur in national parks, forests, and other wild places.

