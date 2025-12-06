Easy Southern grits recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Learn the easiest way to make the ultimate Southern comfort food – a big bowl of buttery, scrumptious, and soothing Southern grits. Ingredients 1 cup grits

2 1/2 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter Instructions If using stone ground grits, place them in a bowl, cover with water, and stir. Pour off the water and light bran, which has floated to the top. Place grits in a saucepot and add water, salt, and butter. Stir ingredients together, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, for 20 to 30 minutes or until done.

