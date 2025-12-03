Guns N Hoses takes the ice Wednesday night - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Tickets are now available for the 2025 Guns N Hoses Hockey Fundraiser, an annual community event hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation and the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association (IFYHA).

This family-friendly fundraiser features youth hockey players taking the ice in police themed and firefighter themed jerseys for a spirited matchup that celebrates and honors local first responders.

Date: Wednesday, December 3

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Puck Drops: 6:45 PM

Location: Mountain America Center

Tickets: $10

Purchase Tickets here

Proceeds from the event benefit:

• Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association, a local organization dedicated to building youth hockey in our area. IFYHA’s motto is “a kid on the ice is a kid out of hot water” and offers opportunities for ages 3 to 18 to play an amazing game focusing on teamwork, personal development and leadership.

• Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation, a local non-profit with the mission to enhance public safety, strengthen community relationships, support law enforcement officers, promote educational outreach, and provide essential resources for the benefit of the community.

Organizers extend sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose support makes this event possible. Individuals interested in volunteering at the event are encouraged to reach out for more information.