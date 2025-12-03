Idaho State Volleyball Makes History as First No. 8 Seed to Reach Big Sky Championship - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State’s volleyball team closed its 2025 season with a performance that reflected growth, resilience and historic achievement. What began as a challenging season for a young roster became an unforgettable run that redefined Bengals volleyball.

The season started with early struggles. Idaho State, a team filled with first-year and underclass players, faced tough losses and moments of inconsistency. But as the season progressed, the Bengals translated hard work in practice into results on the court, gradually stacking wins and gaining confidence in their ability to compete within the Big Sky Conference.

By the time the postseason arrived, Idaho State had transformed into a formidable contender.

Entering the Big Sky Tournament as the No. 8 seed, the Bengals achieved something no team in league history ever had: reaching the championship match from that bottom seed. Along the way, they won four straight elimination games, including back-to-back victories over conference leaders Weber State and Northern Arizona. Their journey included two reverse sweeps and four consecutive five-set battles, showcasing determination, endurance and team unity.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the championship, but all the credit to Northern Colorado. They served the ball great, and their middles are two of the best in the league,” said head coach Sean Carter.

The transformation of Idaho State volleyball was evident statistically. The Bengals finished the season with 1,019 kills on 3,058 attempts for a .183 hitting percentage, averaging 12 kills and 11.2 assists per set. On defense, the team recorded 1,276 digs and 222 total blocks — 2.6 per set, compared to 2.0 for their opponents — displaying the team’s growth in all areas of the game.

Senior Marci Bell closed her ISU career with eight kills, two blocks and two digs in the championship match, finishing the season with 246.5 total points and a .280 hitting percentage.

Freshman setter Nora Waddoups earned All-Tournament honors, capping her postseason debut with 25 assists, nine digs and three kills. Other standouts included Jaydin Watts (215.5 points, .370 hitting percentage), Abby McClain, Meline Shulikov and Chloe Heimlicher, who anchored the back row with six digs and two aces in the final.

Defensively, the Bengals were anchored by Jenna Werbelow (277 digs, .946 dig efficiency) and supported by Shulikov and Kadence Marsh. Bell led the team in total blocks with 108, assisted by Claudia Antcliff and Shulikov. These performances illustrated a roster capable of making plays at both the net and in the backcourt, a testament to the team’s growth over the season.

“Our seniors were incredible,” Carter said. “They played with heart, toughness, and belief. We don’t get here without them.”

Idaho State’s season was not only about wins and losses but about building confidence, finishing points, and learning to compete under pressure. Milestones like a 3-0 win over Eastern Washington and a 3-1 victory against the University of Idaho highlighted the team’s development.

“Our passing has developed and put us in a really good spot to keep pressure on the other teams,” said outside hitter Annelie Wilson.

While the Bengals fell 3-0 (20–25, 21–25, 19–25) in the Big Sky Championship match to Northern Colorado, the season concluded with pride, belief and momentum.

This historic run, highlighted by Idaho State becoming the first No. 8 seed to reach the Big Sky title match, sets a foundation for the program’s future. The experience gained by the young roster, combined with the leadership of the senior class, provides momentum as the Bengals look toward building sustained success in the coming seasons.

“I’m so proud of our girls,” Carter said. “Being here gives us fuel for building the program and next year.”