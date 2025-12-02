 Idaho State volleyball players Marci Bell and Nora Waddoups help lead Bengals to Big Sky finals - East Idaho News
Athletes of the Week

Idaho State volleyball players Marci Bell and Nora Waddoups help lead Bengals to Big Sky finals

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State volleyball players Marci Bell and Nora Waddoups were named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team. | Ryan Cheney, Idaho State Sports Information.
Idaho State volleyball players Marci Bell and Nora Waddoups were named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team. | Ryan Cheney, Idaho State Sports Information.
POCATELLO – The Idaho State volleyball team became the first No. 8 seed to reach the Big Sky Conference championship match last week, winning four straight five-set matches to keep its season alive.

It was the Bengals’ first trip to the championship match since 2015, and in the middle of the action were senior Marci Bell and freshman Nora Waddoups.

The Bengals eventually lost to Northern Colorado in the championship match, but came away with individual honors as Bell and Waddoups were named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team.

For helping ISU on its historic postseason run, the duo also earn East Idaho Sports Athletes of the Week.

Waddoups, out of Madison High, finished with 25 assists, nine digs and three kills in the championship match.

Bell had eight kills, two blocks and two digs.

“Nora allowed our offense to be what it needed to be to beat teams like NAU and Weber. And Marci was at her best in the highest-pressure moments,” ISU coach Sean Carter said in a statement.

