 ISU women keep strong start rolling behind Carlson, Jordan - East Idaho News
ISU women's basketball

ISU women keep strong start rolling behind Carlson, Jordan

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU Tasia Jordan
Idaho State University’s Tasia Jordan looks to pass during the Bengals’ 74-43 victory over Omaha University Tuesday night. Jordan finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University women’s basketball team continued its winning ways Tuesday evening at Reed Gym, with a dominant victory over Omaha University.

The Bengals (5-2, 0-0) got double-digit scoring from forward Piper Carlson and guard Tasia Jordan, outscoring the Mavericks (1-7) in every quarter on their way to a 74-43 win.

ISU backed up a sluggish first quarter, which saw the Bengals grab a slim 17-13 advantage, with a 24-12 second quarter, during which Carlson and Jordan combined for 10 points.

ISU Piper Carlson
ISU’s Piper Carlson looks to score inside the paint. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Carlson finished the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds, to go with two assists, one block and one steal. Jordan chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

But they weren’t the only Bengals who put in work. Kacey Spink finished two assists shy of a double-double, despite not being needed to score, with 11 rebounds, eight assist and three steals. And Halle Wright contributed 12 off the bench, filling the sixth woman role that Jordan carried last season.

ISU out-rebounded Omaha 57-27 as a team, creating a massive advantage, and with a hounding defense — credited with six blocks and eight steals — ended the game with a 14-2 lead in fastbreak points.

The Bengals are back in action Saturday, when they travel to Tulsa, Okla. to face Oral Roberts.

